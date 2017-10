SHANGHAI, April 9 (Reuters) - China shares ended down 0.9 percent on Monday, led by property shares after inflation came in higher than expected, prompting speculation that Beijing may delay further easing of monetary policy.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,285.8 points, breaking through the key level of 2,300, after gaining 0.2 percent on Friday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)