China shares end flat, reverse early losses

SHANGHAI, April 11 (Reuters) - China shares ended up 0.1 percent on Wednesday, reversing earlier losses as strength in property shares offset weakness in the financial and resource sectors.

Investors remained cautious ahead of economic growth data later this week that could suggest the slump in the world’s second-largest economy will last beyond the first quarter.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,308.9 points. The index was up 0.9 percent on Tuesday.

The property sub-index rose 0.9 percent, extending a 2-percent rise on Tuesday, as developers continued to report encouraging March sales figures. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)