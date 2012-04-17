FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai shares end down 0.9 pct in worst loss in 2 weeks
April 17, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

Shanghai shares end down 0.9 pct in worst loss in 2 weeks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 17 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares suffered its worst percentage loss in two weeks on Tuesday, with financials weak after a local Chinese online portal said that Chongqing’s government had urged a complete investigation into local government debt since March.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.9 percent at 2,335, its worst daily performance since March 29. The broader CSI300 Index, which also tracks some Shenzhen listings, slipped 1.3 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

