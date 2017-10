(Repeats to add story to alert)

SHANGHAI, April 18 (Reuters) - China shares ended up 2 percent on Wednesday, the biggest one-day percentage rise in more than two months, led by finance and property sectors on expectations the government would ease monetary policy.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,380.8 points, after dropping 0.9 percent on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)