Shanghai shares end down 0.8 percent in rising turnover
#Financials
April 23, 2012 / 7:10 AM / in 5 years

Shanghai shares end down 0.8 percent in rising turnover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 23 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares slipped from month-highs on Monday as A-share turnover spiked to its highest since March 14, dragged lower by financial and energy majors ahead of several first-quarter corporate earnings reports throughout this week.

Mainland markets briefly pared gains after a preliminary survey of manufacturing activity in April showed China’s factories posted their best performance this year, but eventually closed near the day’s lows.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.8 percent at 2,388.6. The CSI300 Index, which also tracks some Shenzhen listings, also shed 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

