China shares end flat, property sector a drag

SHANGHAI, April 26 (Reuters) - China shares slipped on Thursday, with strength in liquor maker Kweichow Moutai limiting losses after it posted quarterly profits that were better than expected.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.1 percent at 2,404.7 points after closing up 0.8 percent previously. Property shares were a key drag on the overall market.

The Shanghai government has no plans to raise banks’ lending quotas for housing provident fund loans to would-be home buyers, the Oriental Morning Post reported Thursday, citing an unnamed official from the local housing fund management center. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)