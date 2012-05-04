FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares end up 0.5 pct on policy hopes
May 4, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

China shares end up 0.5 pct on policy hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 4 (Reuters) - China shares closed up 0.5 percent on Friday, rising 2.3 percent this week, as investors expected the government to take further market-boosting steps, traders said.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,452 points, its highest level since mid-March, as traders rallied on news of a meeting to be held next week on financial innovation for brokerages.

The conference will feature a speech by China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Chairman Guo Shuqing, and traders are looking for an announcement of fresh measures to support the stock market.

The shortened trading week started on Wednesday, when the index jumped 1.8 percent after the CSRC said it would reduce transactions fees collected by the Shanghai and Shenzhen stock exchanges by 25 percent from June 1. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

