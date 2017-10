SHANGHAI, May 8 (Reuters) - China shares closed down 0.1 percent on Tuesday, dragged down by financial stocks as investors took profits from the year’s outperformers, with an eye on upcoming April economic data later this week.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,448.9 points. The sub-index of financial shares dropped 0.5 percent. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)