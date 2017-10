SHANGHAI, May 10 (Reuters) - China shares rose slightly by 0.1 percent on Thursday but gains were limited by data showing that growth in imports unexpectedly stalled in April, which at 0.3 percent was much lower than the 11 percent Reuters consensus.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,410.2 points, after it produced its worst loss in six weeks on Wednesday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)