FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares end up 0.8 pct, developers strong
Sections
Featured
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Politics
Trump open to bilateral pacts if NAFTA talks fail
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 25, 2012 / 7:15 AM / in 5 years

China shares end up 0.8 pct, developers strong

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 25 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares ended higher on Wednesday, lifted by property developers after local media reported Beijing is mulling ways to stimulate the housing market aimed at preventing the slowdown from turning into a slump.

Further cheering investors was another report that property stocks accounted for the highest proportion in Chinese equity fund portfolios in the first quarter, while posting a combined quarterly profit of more than 20 billion yuan ($3.17 billion).

The Shanghai Composite Index and the broader CSI300 Index each closed up 0.8 percent. The Shanghai benchmark finished at 2,406.8 points after closing flat previously. (Reporting by Clement Tan; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.