FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares end down 0.4 pct, earnings in focus
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 27, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

China shares end down 0.4 pct, earnings in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 27 (Reuters) - China shares ended 0.4 percent lower on Friday, with weakness in China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec) weighing on the overall market after the refiner posted a worse-than-expected 35 percent slump in quarterly earnings.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,396.3 points after ending down 0.1 percent previously. The index has risen 5.9 percent for the month of April.

China’s markets will be closed on April 30 and May 1 for the Labour Day holiday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.