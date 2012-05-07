FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares end flat, property sector weak
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
May 7, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

China shares end flat, property sector weak

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 7 (Reuters) - China shares closed flat on Monday, with property and financial shares weak after regional markets suffered a bout of selling on renewed concerns over the euro zone debt crisis after elections in France and Greece.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,451.9 points, after rising 2.3 percent over the week last week. The sub-index of property shares dropped 0.7 percent.

Property shares fell after the official Xinhua news agency reported that the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) suspended a discount on mortgages for first-time home buyers in the country. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.