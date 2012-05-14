China shares end down on worries over domestic economy

SHANGHAI, May 14 (Reuters) - Chinese shares closed down 0.6 percent on Monday on worries over a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy after the Chinese central bank cut bank reserve requirements on Saturday.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended at 2,380.7 points, extending a 2.3 percent slump over the week last week, the biggest weekly percentage fall in six weeks.

China’s central bank cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves on Saturday, freeing an estimated 400 billion yuan ($63.5 billion) for lending to head-off the risk of a sudden economic slowdown.  (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)