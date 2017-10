SHANGHAI, May 15 (Reuters) - Chinese shares closed down on Tuesday near a one-month low, dragged down by weak global markets as investors were worried that Greece might leave the euro zone while data also pointed to a deeper recession in Europe.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.3 percent at 2,374.8 points, extending a 0.6 percent drop on Monday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)