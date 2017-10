SHANGHAI, May 16 (Reuters) - Chinese shares closed down 1.2 percent on Wednesday at a one-month low, dragged down by worries over a slowing economy after a newspaper report said loan growth was flat in the first two weeks of May for the country’s “Big Four” state-owned banks.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down at 2,346.2 points, extending a 0.3 percent drop on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)