SHANGHAI, May 22 (Reuters) - Chinese shares ended up 1.1 p ercent on Tuesday, lifted by growth-sensitive companies after local media reported that Beijing will fast-track approvals for infrastructure investments to combat a sluggish economic outlook.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,373.3 points after it rose 0.2 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Jacqueline Wong)