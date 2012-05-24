FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares end down as PMI data sparks growth worries
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Breakingviews
Harvey Weinstein saga will leave filthy handprints
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 24, 2012 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

China shares end down as PMI data sparks growth worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, May 24 (Reuters) - Chinese shares ended down 0.5 percent on Thursday as a private survey pointing to a further weakening of China’s manufacturing sector sparked fresh worries over the health of the world’s second-largest economy, traders said.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,351 points, extending a 0.4 percent fall on Wednesday.

The HSBC Flash Purchasing Managers Index, the earliest indicator of the strength of China’s industrial sector, retreated to 48.7 in May from 49.3 the month before, pointing to lingering weakness even as policymakers seek to shore up growth.

Europe’s debt problems also weighed, with signs that the region’s leaders were unable to deliver meaningful measures to resolve the crisis, heightening the risk of Greece leaving the euro zone. (Reporting by Lu Jianxin and Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.