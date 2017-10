SHANGHAI, May 28 (Reuters) - Chinese shares ended up 1.2 percent on Monday, led by auto shares after Reuters reported that China’s government would soon resume paying subsidies to rural residents who trade in old vehicles for new fuel-efficient ones in an effort to rekindle demand.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,361.4 points, after a 0.5 percent fall over the week last week. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)