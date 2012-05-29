China shares end up 1.2 pct, led by consumer stocks

SHANGHAI, May 29 (Reuters) - Chinese shares ended up 1.2 percent on Tuesday led by consumer stocks after Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao called for a faster opening of the country’s services sector.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished at 2,389.6 points, after another 1.2 percent rise on Monday.

Beijing’s push to accelerate approvals of infrastructure investments is starting to improve loan demand, a key barometer of China’s economic health, the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)