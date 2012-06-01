FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares end slightly up after manufacturing data
#Credit Markets
June 1, 2012 / 7:08 AM / in 5 years

China shares end slightly up after manufacturing data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 1 (Reuters) - China’s main stock index ended up 0.1 percent on Friday, as a report that industrial activity slowed more than expected in May led some investors to speculate that slowing growth would force the Chinese government to intervene with fresh stimulus.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,373.4 points after falling 0.5 percent on Thursday. It rose 1.7 percent for the week, after three weeks of consecutive decline.

China’s economy has started to feel the effects of global uncertainties such as the euro zone debt crisis, underscored by a bigger-than-expected drop in the official purchasing managers’ index (PMI) to 50.4 in May, the weakest reading this year. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

