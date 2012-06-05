FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-China shares end up 0.2 pct after Monday dive
June 5, 2012 / 7:10 AM / in 5 years

RPT-China shares end up 0.2 pct after Monday dive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach story to alert)

SHANGHAI, June 5 (Reuters) - China’s main stock index ended slightly higher on Tuesday, as investors remained cautious after the index posted its biggest percentage fall in six months on Monday due to worries over a slowdown in the domestic economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.2 percent at 2,311.9 points after tumbling 2.7 percent on Monday. Trading volume and turnover for the day slumped by almost 30 percent from Monday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

