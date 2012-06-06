FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares end down 0.1 pct, property drags
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
Emerging market tech boom gives fund managers a headache
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
June 6, 2012 / 7:10 AM / in 5 years

China shares end down 0.1 pct, property drags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, June 6 (Reuters) - China’s main stock index ended down 0.1 percent on Wednesday, weighed down by property shares after the official Xinhua news service reported that China’s main real estate regulator plans to maintain current restrictions.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,309.6 points after rising 0.2 percent on Tuesday. The sub-index of property shares slumped by 1 percent at one point during the day but rebounded to close down 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

