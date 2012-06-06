China shares end down 0.1 pct, property drags

SHANGHAI, June 6 (Reuters) - China’s main stock index ended down 0.1 percent on Wednesday, weighed down by property shares after the official Xinhua news service reported that China’s main real estate regulator plans to maintain current restrictions.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,309.6 points after rising 0.2 percent on Tuesday. The sub-index of property shares slumped by 1 percent at one point during the day but rebounded to close down 0.2 percent. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)