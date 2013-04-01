China stocks close at lowest in 2013; property gains on relief over policy

SHANGHAI, April 1 (Reuters) - China shares closed weaker on Monday, but real estate counters rose after authorities unveiled tightening measures that were less stringent than the market feared.

The large-cap CSI300 index lost 0.1 percent to its lowest closing level since Jan. 11. The Shanghai Composite Index also fell 0.1 percent to its lowest point since Dec. 28.

But property shares provided a bright spot. The property sub-index climbed 0.9 percent, led by Poly Real Estate , which gained 3.0 percent. Shenzhen-listed developer China Vanke rose 2.2 percent.

Trading volume in Shanghai was the lightest since Dec. 12 ahead of the two-day Tomb Sweeping Day holiday that starts on Thursday. (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)