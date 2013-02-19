FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares close down nearly 2 pct, property drags
#Chinese Labor Unrest
February 19, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

China shares close down nearly 2 pct, property drags

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - China shares closed lower for the second day on Tuesday, dragged down by real estate and financials, as investors grew concerned that rising property prices would lead to fresh restrictions on the sector.

The CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 1.9 percent at 2,685.6 points.

The Shanghai Composite Index fell 1.6 percent to close at 2,382.9 points after falling 0.5 percent on Monday. (Reporting by Chen Yixin, Pete Sweeney and Vikram Subhedar; Editing by Kazunori Takada)

