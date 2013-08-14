China shares have first loss in four days, materials weak

HONG KONG, Aug 14 (Reuters) - China shares suffered their first loss in four days, as a rally for materials counters stalled on Wednesday after the country’s industry minister reiterated that Beijing will move to cut overcapacity a year earlier than originally planned.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended down 0.4 percent at 2,349.1 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index edged down 0.3 percent. Both had tested fresh eight-week highs earlier in the day.