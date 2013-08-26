FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares outperform regional peers on earnings, optimism
August 26, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

China shares outperform regional peers on earnings, optimism

SHANGHAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - China shares rose strongly on Monday, with both primary mainland indexes outperforming regional peers on a mixture of solid earnings from index heavyweights, increasing economic optimism and policy opportunism.

The China CSI300 Index, which tracks the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen, ended up 2.13 percent at 2335.62, its best daily performance since Aug. 12.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 1.9 percent at 2096.47.

Strong performers included finance and insurers, machine manufacturers and firms expected to benefit from the construction of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone. (Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

