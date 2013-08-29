FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares end down, underperform region
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 29, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 4 years ago

China shares end down, underperform region

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China mainland shares slipped on Thursday, dragged by index-heavy Petrochina following top executive resignations and by a sell-off of shares in International and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC), which reports earnings after market close.

China shares were not moved by how a possible U.S. attack on Syria might not be imminent, but analysts credited the news for a recovery in other Asian markets, including Hong Kong.

However, Chinese finance and insurers generally recovered after sliding for much of the week, with the CSI300 Financials sub-index 0.15 percent.

The China CSI300 Index, which tracks the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen, ended down 0.42 percent at 2318.31 points.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.19 percent at 2097.22.

Both indexes remain up more 1 percent for the week.

Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
