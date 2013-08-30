China markets nearly flat on Friday, but had best month since May

SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Mainland stock indexes had a tepid Friday, but logged their best monthly performance since May in August thanks to a big shift in investor sentiment and positive earning surprises from index heavyweights.

Concerns about a possible U.S. attack on Syria, which dented regional markets in Asia, appeared to have little impact in China, where investors focused on heartening economic indicators that rejuvenated markets after a rocky June and July.

Worries that the central bank would engineer another cash crunch to discipline the Chinese financial sector also eased as short-term money rates remained unusually low at month-end.

The China CSI300 Index, which tracks the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen, ended down 0.2 percent at 2313.91 points on Friday. It was up more than 1 percent for the week and 5.5 percent for the month.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.1 percent at 2098.38. The index gained 5.2 percent in August.