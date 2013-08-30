FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China markets nearly flat on Friday, but had best month since May
August 30, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 4 years ago

China markets nearly flat on Friday, but had best month since May

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Mainland stock indexes had a tepid Friday, but logged their best monthly performance since May in August thanks to a big shift in investor sentiment and positive earning surprises from index heavyweights.

Concerns about a possible U.S. attack on Syria, which dented regional markets in Asia, appeared to have little impact in China, where investors focused on heartening economic indicators that rejuvenated markets after a rocky June and July.

Worries that the central bank would engineer another cash crunch to discipline the Chinese financial sector also eased as short-term money rates remained unusually low at month-end.

The China CSI300 Index, which tracks the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen, ended down 0.2 percent at 2313.91 points on Friday. It was up more than 1 percent for the week and 5.5 percent for the month.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.1 percent at 2098.38. The index gained 5.2 percent in August.

Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
