FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares end up, buoyed by banks and aviation firms
Sections
Featured
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Mexico earthquake
Rescuers search for survivors in Mexico
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 29, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

China shares end up, buoyed by banks and aviation firms

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - China shares rose on Friday as banks recovered from recent losses and aviation firms outperformed, supported by expectations of reform measures for the sector.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings ended up 1.2 percent, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained around 1 percent to 2,217.2 points.

Both indexes posted their first weekly loss in seven. For the month of August, the CSI300 was down 0.5 percent but the Shanghai benchmark was up 0.7 percent.

Aviation companies, part of defense industries, posted solid gains after the official Shanghai Securities News reported on Friday that reform measures for the defense sector would be announced in October. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.