China main share index ends flat on economic worries
#Financials
September 9, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

China main share index ends flat on economic worries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - China’s main share index ended flat on Tuesday, following a six-day gaining streak, on expectations that data this week will add to worries over the economy.

Inflation, industrial output and retail sales figures are due on Saturday. Analysts said trade data, released on Monday, reinforced views that the domestic economy was slowing.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished flat at 2,326.53 points after closing at its highest level since March on Friday. The Shanghai markets were closed on Monday for the Mid-Autumn Festival.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings was down 0.2 percent after hitting a nine-month closing high on Friday.

Financial shares were the biggest drags, falling 1.1 percent. Almost all banking and brokerage shares fell, with Bank of Beijing Co dropping 2.5 percent and Pacific Securities Co falling 2.5 percent. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
