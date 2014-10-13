China shares end down on economic outlook, but coal sector strong

SHANGHAI, Oct 13 (Reuters) - China’s shares eased on Monday in line with weakness in global markets as concerns mount over the health of major economies, but strength in the coal sector contained index declines.

The Shanghai Composite Index unofficially finished down 0.4 percent at 2,366.01 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings declined 0.5 percent.

All 16 banking shares on the mainland fell, with China Citic Bank Corp dropping 1.1 percent and China Minsheng Banking Corp down 1 percent.

Coal shares bolstered the index on expectations of increasing demand from the domestic sector. China will impose a new resource tax on coal from Dec. 1 and will cancel a series of existing charges, its cabinet said last month, in a move to simplify the tax structure for struggling coal producers.

Datong Coal Industry Co jumped by the 10 percent daily limit and Huolinhe Opencut Coal Industry Corporation of Inner Mongolia gained 6.5 percent (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Shanghai newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)