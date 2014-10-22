China shares end lower, pharmaceutical sector weak

SHANGHAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - China shares finished weaker on Wednesday, reversing earlier gains, as the effects of a rebound in U.S. stock markets faded in the afternoon and weakness resurfaced.

Analysts said the market was still in a correction phase, thus a reversal was in line with expectations.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.6 percent at 2,326.4 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings lost 0.6 percent.

The pharmaceuticals-related sector continued underperforming the market due to profit-taking by investors. Jiangsu Lianhuan Pharmaceutical Co Ltd declined 4.8 percent and Zhejiang Shapuaisi Pharmaceutical Co Ltd dropped 4.5 percent.

Mainland markets were lifted in particular by airline stocks, which have been performing strongly in the face of sliding oil prices, which analysts said are being read as positive for profit margins. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)