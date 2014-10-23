FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 23, 2014 / 7:06 AM / 3 years ago

China shares close down at one-month low on liquidity concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 23 (Reuters) - China shares ended at a one-month low on Thursday, dampened by concerns over liquidity amid a rush of initial public offerings as well as profit-taking pressure.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 1.0 percent at 2,303.7 points, falling for the third straight day. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings lost 0.9 percent.

Weighing on market sentiment were concerns over liquidity as a slew of companies conduct IPOs this week. Local media estimate that as much as 900 billion yuan ($147.1 billion) in funds would be locked up from the market.

Most heavyweight stocks fell, dragging the market lower although infrastructure-related shares gained following news the government had approved construction of five airports and three railway projects worth 150 billion yuan.

$1 = 6.1188 Chinese yuan Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
