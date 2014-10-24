FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares end flat; CSI300 in biggest weekly loss since April
October 24, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

China shares end flat; CSI300 in biggest weekly loss since April

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - China stocks ended flat to lower on Friday, as sentiment remained fragile amid concerns over the slowing economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended flat at 2,302.7 points while the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings lost 0.2 percent.

For the week, the Shanghai index was down 1.6 percent, its biggest weekly loss since the week ended June 20. The CSI300 fell 2.1 percent, its worst week since the week of April 25.

Great Wall Motor fell 6.7 percent after China’s biggest maker of sport utility vehicles reported a 22 percent decline in its third-quarter profit. Sales have been hit by a delayed launch of a key vehicle product due to technical glitches, plus increasing competition from foreign rivals. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

