China shares post biggest weekly decline in 4 months on worries over economy, liquidity
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 17, 2014 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

China shares post biggest weekly decline in 4 months on worries over economy, liquidity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - China shares closed lower on Friday to post their biggest weekly loss in four months, hit by worries over the slowing economy and an expected tightening of liquidity ahead of several new share offerings.

The Shanghai Composite Index finished down 0.6 percent at 2,341.43 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings shed 0.1 percent.

For the week, the indices were down 1.0 percent and 1.4 percent, their biggest weekly declines since mid-June and end-August, respectively.

Economic data for September released this week have been mixed, suggesting the economy is continuing to cool but not as sharply as some had previously feared.

Worries over expected tightening in liquidity also weighed on shares, with a number of companies expected to launch IPOs next week, analysts said.

$1 = 6.1241 Chinese yuan Reporting by Chen Yixin and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill

