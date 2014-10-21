FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares fall on profit-taking and weak economic data
Sections
Featured
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
De-centralizing power in Japan
energy & environment
De-centralizing power in Japan
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 21, 2014 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

China shares fall on profit-taking and weak economic data

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 21 (Reuters) - China shares fell on Tuesday, with pharmaceutical and property sectors hit by profit-taking and weak economic data, but losses were capped by optimism the government will roll out more policies to support the slowing economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.7 percent to 2,339.5 points. The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings lost 0.9 percent.

On Tuesday morning, China announced that the economy grew 7.3 percent in July-September, the slowest annual pace for a quarter since January-March 2009.

Pharmaceutical stocks, the biggest outperformers on Monday, were major drags. Shenzhen Neptunus Bioengineering Co Ltd slumped 4.9 percent and Da An Gene Co Ltd 5.6 percent.

The property sector fell after data showed revenue from property sales dropped 8.9 percent in January-September.

China Merchants Property Development Co Ltd declined 2.0 percent and AVIC Real Estate Holding Co Ltd lost 3.3 percent. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.