FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks fall on 1st day of Hong Kong-Shanghai direct link
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 17, 2014 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

China stocks fall on 1st day of Hong Kong-Shanghai direct link

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 17 (Reuters) - China stocks ended slightly lower as profit-taking pressures offset the first buying by foreign investors through a landmark Hong Kong-Shanghai trading link that debuted on Monday.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended down 0.2 percent to 2,475.1 points, while the CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 0.5 percent.

All of the daily 13 billion yuan ($2.12 billion) “northbound” quota - limiting how much Hong Kong-based investors can buy in Shanghai - had been used by mid-afternoon trading. Only around 16 percent of the 10.5 billion yuan “southbound” quota was taken up.

The so-called Stock Connect scheme gives foreign and Chinese retail investors unprecedented access to each of the two exchanges, which some analysts said could eventually lead to the creation of the world’s third largest stock bourse.

The expected fund inflow had helped push the SSE180 Index and the SSE380 Index - the two main Chinese destinations for foreign investment prior to the Connect scheme - up more than 10 percent and 6.5 percent since late last month. (1 US dollar = 6.1250 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.