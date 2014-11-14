FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks close mixed ahead of 'connector' launch
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
World
Gay activists march through Serb capital behind police lines
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 14, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

China stocks close mixed ahead of 'connector' launch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China stocks were mixed on Friday after profit-taking in financial shares, with analysts saying investors were growing cautious over the sustainability of a rise ahead of Monday’s launch of the Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connect programme.

The CSI300 index rose 0.1 percent to 2,581.1 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.3 percent to 2,479.2 points.

For the week, the mainland indexes climbed 3.2 percent and 2.5 percent, respectively. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and Pete Sweeney; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.