FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares post biggest rise in 3 months on reform hopes
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 28, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

China shares post biggest rise in 3 months on reform hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Chinese shares rebounded on Tuesday, breaking a multi-day string of declines, on hopes of more reforms at the country’s state-owned enterprises (SOEs).

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 2.1 percent at 2,337.9 points, marking its biggest daily rise since July 28, while the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings climbed 2.0 percent.

Hopes of more reforms at its state-owned enterprises were fuelled by reports in official media on Tuesday that China’s top train makers, China CNR and CSR Corp , were planning to merge to create an entity strong enough to compete globally.

Port-related shares were among the biggest gainers in mainland markets as investors expected the government to approve more free trade zone (FTZ) projects. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.