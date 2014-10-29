FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China shares rise on reform hopes, led by transport sector
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 29, 2014 / 7:12 AM / 3 years ago

China shares rise on reform hopes, led by transport sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 29 (Reuters) - China shares showed solid gains, with transportation stocks leading the way, on hopes the government will unveil reform measures.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 1.5 percent at 2,373.2 points, hitting a two-week closing high, while the CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings climbed 1.4 percent.

Hopes for reform at state-owned enterprise (SOEs) were lifted as China’s domestic media reported that China CNR and CSR Corp were planning to merge.

China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd and COSCO Shipping Co Ltd both climbed 9.9 percent, while China Shipping Development Co Ltd shot up by the 10 percent daily limit. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.