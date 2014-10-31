FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chinese shares close higher, financials firm
Sections
Featured
Apple revamps App Store
Technology
Apple revamps App Store
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
Future of money
Swiss shut down 'fake' E-Coin in latest cryptocurrency crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 31, 2014 / 7:14 AM / 3 years ago

Chinese shares close higher, financials firm

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Chinese shares ended higher on Friday, with most heavyweight stocks firm as investors bet that China’s government would roll out more support measures for the economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 1.3 percent at 2,420.9 points, and was 5.2 percent firmer on the week, the best weekly performance since Feb. 2013.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings climbed 1.6 percent and rose 4.9 percent on the week, both the biggest gains since September 2013.

On the month, the indexes were up 2.4 percent and 2.3 percent respectively.

Among financials, Bank of China Ltd rose 3.7 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd gained 2.2 percent and China Life Insurance Co Ltd climbed 4.7 percent.

Steel-related stocks also rose after China’s recent announcment of further support for the railway industry. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Alan Raybould)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.