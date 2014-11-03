FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares end up for 5th straight day
November 3, 2014 / 7:10 AM / 3 years ago

China shares end up for 5th straight day

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 3 (Reuters) - China shares finished up for a fifth straight session on Monday, hitting its highest since early last year, but profit-taking emerged at a key topside level.

The Shanghai Composite Index ended up 0.5 percent at 2,430.97 points, after touching its highest level since February 2013 in the morning session. Analysts said the market met with strong resistance around 2,444 points.

The CSI300 of the leading Shanghai and Shenzhen A-share listings gained 0.2 percent.

“There is a correction after the index made solid gains,” said Xiao Shijun, analyst at Guodu Securities in Beijing, adding that he expects the market has strong potential for further rises in the near term. (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

