China stocks close down as major indexes set record-high volumes

SHANGHAI, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China stocks closed slightly weaker on Tuesday after rising in early trade as investors sold off small-cap shares and bought financial services.

The Shanghai Composite Index hit a 3-year high in the morning, followed by a slide in the afternoon.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 7.12 points, or 0.28 percent, to 2,558.61, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 3.08 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,470.59.

The day saw both indexes set historical records in trading volumes and transaction values, as investors positioned themselves for the launch of the long-awaited Shanghai-Hong Kong stock connector pilot scheme that will allow investors in both markets to trade in each others shares starting next week.

Among the most actively traded stocks in Shanghai were Agricultural Bank Of China, up 5.88 percent at 2.70 yuan; Bank Of China, up 10.14 percent at 3.15 yuan and Everbright Bank, up 3.70 percent at 3.08 yuan.

In Shenzhen, Changjiang Securities down 0.1 percent at 7.97 yuan; TCL Corp off 4.0 percent at 3.16 yuan and Boe Technology down 2.3 percent at 2.60 yuan, were among the most actively traded.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 41.11 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 20.45 billion shares.