China stocks close higher after Hong Kong stock connect launch date announced

SHANGHAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China stocks posted strong gains on Monday after regulators gave a firm date for the launch of the long-awaited Hong Kong-Shanghai stock connect pilot, which will allow retail and institutional investors in both locations to trade in each other’s markets.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 63.58 points, or 2.5 percent, to 2,564.98, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 55.01 points, or 2.3 percent, to 2,473.18.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 30,016.94 million shares, while Shenzhen volume was 15,605.76 million shares.

Hong Kong and Shanghai will link their stock exchanges on Nov. 17, regulators said on Monday, in a move that will grant foreign investors unprecedented access to China’s $3.9 trillion stock market and create the world’s third-largest equity market. (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Kim Coghill)