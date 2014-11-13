FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China stocks fall due to slump in small-caps
November 13, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

China stocks fall due to slump in small-caps

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 13 (Reuters) - China stocks fell on Thursday, dragged lower by a slump in small-cap shares, but blue chips held firm ahead of the planned Shanghai-Hong Kong connect scheme that’s expected to see foreign funds move into large and mid-cap Chinese companies.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 14.57 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,579.75, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 7.81 points, or 0.31 percent, to 2,486.67.

Among the most active stocks in Shanghai were Baotou Steel , up 10 percent to 3.08 yuan; Bank Of China , up 0.65 percent to 3.10 yuan and Citic Securities , down 2.08 percent to 15.06 yuan.

In Shenzhen, actively traded shares included BOE Technology , up 0.8 percent to 2.64 yuan; Hebei Steel , up 4.1 percent to 2.79 yuan and Changjiang Securities, down 3.1 percent to 8.01 yuan.

Total volume of A shares traded in Shanghai was 29.45 billion shares, while Shenzhen volume was 15.88 billion shares. (Reporting by Chen Yixin and the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

