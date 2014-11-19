FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks fall on profit-taking, slide in oil prices
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
November 19, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 3 years ago

China stocks fall on profit-taking, slide in oil prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Nov 19 (Reuters) - China stocks ended lower on Wednesday, pulled down by continuing profit-taking on large-cap stocks and pressure on energy counters as global oil prices keep sliding.

The Shanghai Composite Index eased 0.2 percent at 2,451.2 points. The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen also declined 0.2 percent.

PetroChina’s yuan-denominated A shares fell 0.5 percent and biggest lender ICBC dropped 0.8 percent.

Media companies, bucking the trend, were buoyed by news a firm controlled by Alibaba founder Jack Ma and social media firm Tencent aim to invest 2.8 billion yuan ($457.53 million) to raise their stakes in Huayi Brothers Media Corp.

Huayi Brothers Media jumped by the 10 percent daily limit. (1 US dollar = 6.1198 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.