FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shanghai shares drop 0.6 percent, property developers plunge
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 2, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

Shanghai shares drop 0.6 percent, property developers plunge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares suffered a third loss in four sessions on Thursday, dragged down by property stocks after the state-run China Securities Journal reported there could be fresh curbs on the sector.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.6 percent at 2,111.2, giving up more than half of Wednesday’s gains and hovering near 41-month lows. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings shed 1 percent.

The Shanghai property sub-index slumped 4.9 percent to close at its lowest since March 29, with Poly Real Estate diving 9.2 percent. Shenzhen-listed China Vanke fell 6.8 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG and Chen Yixin in SHANGHAI; Editing by Sanjeev Miglani)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.