Shanghai shares close down 0.3 pct, alcohol producers fall

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares sank to a two-week closing low on Thursday, with alcohol producers among the top drags on benchmark indices after leading industry player Tsingtao Brewery posted first half earnings that trailed expectations.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed down 0.3 percent at 2,112.2, the lowest since Aug. 2. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings shed 0.5 percent to hit its lowest since Jan. 9. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Richard Borsuk)