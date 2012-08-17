FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Shanghai shares end up 0.1 pct, suffer worst week in 10
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 17, 2012 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

Shanghai shares end up 0.1 pct, suffer worst week in 10

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares ended their worst week in
more than two months on a firmer note on Friday, helped by a
good showing in the resources sector with gold miners strong on
higher gold prices.
    The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.1 percent
on the day, but down 2.5 percent this week at 2,114.9, its worst
weekly showing since the week that ended June 10.
    The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen
listings shed 0.3 percent on the day and 3.6 percent this week
to its lowest close since Jan. 6.

 (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.