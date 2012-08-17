Shanghai shares end up 0.1 pct, suffer worst week in 10

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares ended their worst week in more than two months on a firmer note on Friday, helped by a good showing in the resources sector with gold miners strong on higher gold prices. The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.1 percent on the day, but down 2.5 percent this week at 2,114.9, its worst weekly showing since the week that ended June 10. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings shed 0.3 percent on the day and 3.6 percent this week to its lowest close since Jan. 6. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Eric Meijer)