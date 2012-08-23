FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Shanghai shares close up 0.3 pct, but bounded by recent range
August 23, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

Shanghai shares close up 0.3 pct, but bounded by recent range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 23 (Reuters) - Shanghai shares ended higher in choppy trade on Thursday after resources stocks were buoyed by local media reports of support for high energy consuming industries, despite a dissappointing Chinese factory survey for August.

The Shanghai Composite Index closed up 0.3 percent at 2,113.1, moving in the same 30-point range for a third-straight session. The CSI300 Index of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings also rose 0.3 percent. (Reporting by Clement Tan in HONG KONG; Editing by Richard Pullin)

